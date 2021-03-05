TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 659.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.33. 116,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,016. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $266.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

