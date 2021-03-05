TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of The Williams Companies worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 184,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 219.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

