TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $956,201,000 after buying an additional 242,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 541,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,754,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

