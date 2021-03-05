TCTC Holdings LLC Has $16.11 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 170,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 32,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

WBA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.98. 97,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

