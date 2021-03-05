TCTC Holdings LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 478,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

