TCTC Holdings LLC Has $9.34 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amgen by 137.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.83. 61,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.14. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

