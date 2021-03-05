TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $68.85. 100,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,410.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

