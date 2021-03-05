TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.50% of Trinity Industries worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,152. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -580.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

