TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 7,504 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.10. 121,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

