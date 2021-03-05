TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 2.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Aflac worth $36,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,348. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

