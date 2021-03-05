TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $2,037.09. 84,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,970.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,727.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

