TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of The Western Union worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 534,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,128,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,767,000 after buying an additional 91,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 142,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 83,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,053. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $7,343,710. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.