TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.33% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $107.43. 4,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,005. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

