TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,799 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

