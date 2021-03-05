TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 6,175 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of Fluor worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 125.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 79,734 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 262.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 707,675 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 54,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,514. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

