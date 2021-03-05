TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 6,371 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.34.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,768,607. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $251.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.