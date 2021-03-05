TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. South State CORP. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,269,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,238,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,818,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. 34,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

