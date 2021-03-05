TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.78.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $443.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.