TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 2.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $44.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

