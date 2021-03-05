TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.58.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.