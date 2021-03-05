TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 28,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 24,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $247.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

