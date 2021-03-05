TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 277,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 650,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 403,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

