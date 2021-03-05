TD Securities Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $42.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 286,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $193,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $497,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 82,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 191.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 136,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,535 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

