TD Securities Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 153.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

