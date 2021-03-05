TD Securities Lowers Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 94.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQX. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

TSE:EQX traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,862. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.90. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$6.60 and a one year high of C$17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

