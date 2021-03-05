TD Securities Lowers Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) to Hold

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$18.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

MRE traded down C$1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,787. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.80.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

