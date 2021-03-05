TD Securities Raises Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $14.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.08% from the stock’s current price.

TCNGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCNGF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.