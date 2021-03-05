TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $138.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. TDK has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $175.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. TDK had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TDK will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

