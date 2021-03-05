Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $88.17 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 21.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Apple by 410.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 66,038 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Apple by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 653,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,678,000 after purchasing an additional 410,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $120.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

