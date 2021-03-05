TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Financial Comparison

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TearLab has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

36.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liquidia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Liquidia N/A -177.79% -93.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TearLab and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidia 0 1 3 0 2.75

Liquidia has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 595.49%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than TearLab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TearLab and Liquidia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Liquidia $8.07 million 14.28 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.03

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia.

Summary

TearLab beats Liquidia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies. Its product candidates include LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also provides strategy, investment, and commercialization services for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Remodulin, a parenteral formulation of treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

