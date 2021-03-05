Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

THNPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

