Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:THNPF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.34. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

