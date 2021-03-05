TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. 8,661,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 14,624,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

