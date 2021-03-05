TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TechPrecision stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.57.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

