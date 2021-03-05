TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TechPrecision stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.57.
About TechPrecision
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.