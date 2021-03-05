Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TNISF opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

About Técnicas Reunidas

TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Infrastructure and Industry segments. The company designs and constructs basic refining units, conversions, octane enhancement units, and other refining and treatment units in the refining sector; processing and chemical units and plants in the petrochemicals sectors; oil and gas fields development, and oil and gas treatment plants; and pipeline transport, storage parks, and compression stations, as well as natural gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage plants.

