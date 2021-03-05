Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
TNISF opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $17.10.
About Técnicas Reunidas
