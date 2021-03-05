Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.31

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.31 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 127.80 ($1.67). Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) shares last traded at GBX 121.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 806,681 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.31. The firm has a market cap of £224.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

About Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.