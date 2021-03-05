Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), but opened at GBX 14 ($0.18). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 14.87 ($0.19), with a volume of 74,295 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £13.15 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.04.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

