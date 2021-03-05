Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is MayTech Global Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for 5.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $21,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.39, for a total transaction of $967,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,206,683.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $12.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.49. 298,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,111. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

