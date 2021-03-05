Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 3.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Teladoc Health worth $188,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $14.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.07. The stock had a trading volume of 212,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $371,856.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,334 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,796. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.