Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 3.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Teladoc Health worth $188,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC traded down $14.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.07. The stock had a trading volume of 212,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,111. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.93. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

