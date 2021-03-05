Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $367.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $413.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.55.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

