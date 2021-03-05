Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Trading 5.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) traded up 5.3% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $387.92 and last traded at $387.15. 354,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 379,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.66.

Specifically, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

