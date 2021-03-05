Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLPFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.47.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

