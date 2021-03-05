Telsey Advisory Group Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $42.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CHUY opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $784.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $46.14.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chuy’s by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

