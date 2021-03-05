Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $140.85 on Friday. Temenos has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $172.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.