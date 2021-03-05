Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.