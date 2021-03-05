TENA (TENA) Market Cap Hits $273,685.90

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One TENA token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. TENA has a total market capitalization of $273,685.90 and approximately $59.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00749629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042340 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,692,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.