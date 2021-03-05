Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tenable worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,467 shares of company stock worth $21,815,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Tenable stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

