Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Trading Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenaris traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 4,092,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,162,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

TS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

