Tenneco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,047 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,063% compared to the typical volume of 90 put options.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $738.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 164,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $1,797,638.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,775,048 shares of company stock valued at $75,962,607 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

